NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships relocated to Boston in 2017

NCAA officials announced Friday that the 2017 Division I women's lacrosse championships will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston over Memorial Day weekend.

Johns Hopkins officials had bid on the championships and hoped to bring them to Homewood Field after NCAA officials said last month that they would move all of their 2016-17 championship events out of North Carolina because of the state's controversial transgender law.

Gillette Stadium was already set to host the Division I men's Final Four as well as the men's championships in Division II and Division III. For the first time, the men's and women's Division I championships will be held at the same site, although they have been held in the same city in recent years.

The women's lacrosse Final Four was to be held in North Carolina for the first time, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary from May 26 to May 28. Six other championship events were also moved. Three of those were in Division I -- women's soccer is now headed to Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.; women's golf to the University of Georgia Golf Course; and the men's basketball first and second rounds to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Five bids were received for the women's lacrosse championships after NCAA officials announced Sept. 12 that they would relocate. Johns Hopkins has hosted twice before and has bid on three future women's championships.

The bids also included one from Stony Brook, which has hosted twice before and will host in 2018.

NCAA officials said they moved the six championship events out of North Carolina because they believed the state's laws do not protect the LGBT community, creating a potentially unsafe situation for those who would be in town for the games. One of those laws does not allow transgender individuals to us the restroom of the gender they identify with.