Navy men's lacrosse won't use recent spate of injuries as excuse for sub-.500 record

The injury bug continues to bite Navy.

Already playing the season without junior midfielder Casey Rees (Boys’ Latin) and the 34 goals he scored a year ago because of a severe knee injury, the Midshipmen have endured the past four games without junior attackman Jack Ray because of a foot ailment. In an 11-9 loss at No. 10 Penn on Tuesday, they played without junior attackman Dave Little (leg) and junior defenseman/short-stick defensive midfielder Hiram Carter (lower body).

The recent spate of injuries has been confounding to coach Rick Sowell, who noted that aside from a back injury that hobbled then-sophomore midfielder Spencer Coyle, the 2016 squad was relatively healthy en route to a run to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

“That was one of the keys to our success,” Sowell said Thursday. “This year, it’s been quite the opposite starting with Casey. It just seems like we can’t catch a break – no pun intended. As good as we think we are, we need all of our players if we want to be as good as we can be. There are so many good teams that are very similar in that an injury here or an injury there could make a big difference, and unfortunately for us, we’re really feeling that side of things. The frustrating thing is even with guys being hurt, we’ve been able to put ourselves in position to win games. Against [Boston University], we had a chance to win that game [before suffering an 8-7 loss]. Same on Tuesday. But there’s no excuse. It’s not like we’re getting blown out by 10 goals. … We still can win games, and we’re hoping that starting on Saturday, we’ll get back in the win column.”

Sowell said Carter, who has appeared in four games and picked up two ground balls, is “probably out for the foreseeable future” as he awaits further examination. The prognosis is not as bleak for Little. Sowell said Little, who has five goals and one assist in five starts, will likely sit out Saturday’s game at Lafayette, but could return for March 18 at No. 9 Loyola Maryland.

Sowell is optimistic that the 6-foot-6, 261-pound Ray, who put up 26 goals and 12 assists last spring, will get the green light from doctors to return to practice and make a long-anticipated appearance in the starting lineup.

“He’s going to the doctor [Friday], and assuming everything checks out which we fully anticipate, we’ll find out officially tomorrow,” Sowell said. “I don’t know when that means he will come back. Jack’s obviously a big guy, and we’ve got to be careful that he doesn’t go from 0 to 60 right out of the gate. So we’ll have to see how that goes, but hopefully, we’ll get some good news tomorrow morning, and from there, we’ll see how quickly his body adapts and adjusts and allows him to run the way that he needs to.”