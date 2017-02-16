Navy lacrosse might have unearthed an offensive spark in sophomore Ryan Wade

The last thing Navy coach Rick Sowell wants to do is put any undue pressure on sophomore attackman Ryan Wade. But it’s beginning to get harder to ignore Wade's emergence as a catalyst for the offense.

In only two games, Wade leads the team in goals (four) and assists (seven). He registered game highs in goals (four) and points (seven) in the No. 17 Midshipmen’s 15-12 loss to No. 2 Maryland on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

While Sowell is careful about describing Wade as the quarterback of the offense, he noted that the sophomore is beginning to live up to comparisons to Pat Keena, who led the 2016 squad in assists (31) and points (55).

“We compare him often with Pat Keena for the type of game that he plays, with his ability to dodge and his ability to feed,” Sowell said Wednesday. “So he has a lot of Pat Keena qualities, but he’s just a sophomore. So I don’t want him feeling as if he’s got to shoulder the load. On our offense, we share the responsibility."

Sowell said Wade might have played more last spring if not for an unspecified injury that kept him out for the entire regular season and a logjam at attack with Keena, Ray, and T.J. Hanzsche. It usually takes a first-year starter a little time to adapt, but Sowell said Wade has handled the transition fairly easily.

“He’s doing what he shows us in practice on most days," Sowell said. "He’s still got some things he needs to improve on and work on, as well. He got off to a good start against Hopkins and then to come back with four goals and three assists against Maryland, that’s quite impressive. So I’m not totally shocked or surprised, but I’m very happy.”