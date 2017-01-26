Navy lacrosse looking for production in midfield without injured Casey Rees

If there is a small benefit from Casey Rees suffering a serious knee injury in November, it is that Navy has had time to prepare for life without the junior midfielder, who will sit out the upcoming season.

The impact of Rees’ absence will still be considerable on an offense that averaged 9.9 goals last spring, but at least the team is not scrambling for an immediate replacement.

“It’s just one of those things that you have to adjust, you have to adapt,” coach Rick Sowell said. “It happened back in November. So we’ve had a little time to think through strategically how our offense is going to run without Casey. So in that regard, it gives us time to prepare. You know it happens, but you’re never quite prepared when it does. Ultimately, you just have to move on. So that’s what we’ve done. He’s not the first athlete that’s ever been hurt, and he won’t be the last. It’s just a part of sports.”

Rees, a Sykesville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, had been projected to join a first midfield that already included sophomore Greyson Torain and senior Colin Flounlacker. The loss of Rees means that the third spot will be decided between junior Ray Wardell and freshman Brad Alexander.

Rees scored a team-best 34 goals and three assists in his first year as a starter last season. His goal output was the most in a season since attackman Ian Dingman had 36 in 2004, and the third-highest by a midfielder in program history.

Rees scored on 32.1 percent of his shots, many of which occurred from long distance. That goal-scoring prowess will be the most significant loss for the offense.

“I think Casey’s strengths were his ability to shoot, and his range,” Sowell said. “He was improving as a dodger, but we have some young men who are pretty darn good at dodging. Now, maybe their shooting is still a work in progress. But from that standpoint, we feel like we’re going to be able to put some guys out there that can make some things happen. At the end of the day, we’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the goal, and we have some guys who can do that, but certainly not the way that Casey could.”

As concerning as the starting midfield is, Sowell is similarly involved in trying to find an effective second line. Sophomores Drew Smiley, Ian Burgoyne, and Patrick Walsh and junior Taylor Esoldi are vying to join either Wardell or Alexander on that supporting unit, and Sowell said getting more production from that trio is a priority.

“We feel as though we have a little more depth at the midfield than we’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said. “With our second unit last year, we just did not get a ton of production from them, and if you’re trying to find ways to make up for the production that we lost via Casey and those seniors, I think the second midfield is one of those areas where we feel we can put some points on the board.”