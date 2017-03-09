Navy men's lacrosse is not helping itself with alarming rate of turnovers this season

Rick Sowell had a quick response when asked for one of the primary causes in Navy’s 11-9 loss at No. 10 Penn on Tuesday: turnovers.

The Midshipmen (2-4) gave the ball away 19 times to the Quakers (3-1) including five each in the third and fourth quarters, but surprisingly, that is not a season-worst. They turned the ball over 21 times in a 15-8 setback to No. 7 Johns Hopkins on Feb. 7. The team ranks 58th in Division I with 16.2 turnovers per game after finishing last season ranked 37th with 13.4 turnovers, and the gaffes are a visible source of angst for Sowell.

“We’re averaging 16 turnovers per game, and most of them are silly that just make you go crazy,” he said Thursday afternoon. “There are forced ones and ones that you could attribute to the opponent, but most of them are just ones that are all on us, and there’s no excuse. You’re open, I’m open, no one’s pressuring us and I throw a bad pass. Those are the ones that just drive you nuts, and for whatever reason, we seem to be plagued by it. There’s really nothing that you can do. We do enough stickwork, so it’s not a lack of stickwork or drills or all of that. I don’t know. I wish I knew. Concentration, focus, it’s one of those things. We’re just trying to take better care of the ball.”

Normally sure-handed players like sophomore midfielder Greyson Torain, sophomore attackman Ryan Wade, senior midfielder Colin Flounlacker, and senior faceoff specialist Brady Dove combined for 14 turnovers, and Sowell calculated that five of Penn’s seven goals in the first half occurred in transition off of Navy giveaways.

“It puts pressure on the defense,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty solid defense, but we don’t want to be playing forever. And let me say that all of those 19 turnovers were not only on the offensive end. There were more than a few on the faceoffs where we won the faceoff, but then we couldn’t play offense with it.”

Sowell said he has used a carrot and a stick to try to cure the team of its turnover woes, which he compared to former New York Yankees second baseman Chuck Knoblauch suddenly being unable to make accurate throws to first base late in his career.

“At the end of the day, that’s the $1 million question: how do you clean it up?” Sowell asked rhetorically. “It’s one of these things. We’re going to keep working on it. We’re doing a bunch of stickwork and just hope that at some point, it goes away. That’s all we can do.”