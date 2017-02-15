Navy men's lacrosse coach Rick Sowell insists defense's mistakes can be fixed

Navy’s No. 2 ranking in defense in 2016 is a distant memory to the current group on that side of the field.

The unit has surrendered 15 goals each in losses to No. 5 Johns Hopkins on Feb. 7 and No. 2 Maryland on Saturday. The program has not given up a combined 30 goals in back-to-back games since the 1998 squad allowed 30 in setbacks to Maryland and Hofstra on April 4 and 10, respectively.

The defense’s apparent generosity does not sit well with the players, according to coach Rick Sowell.

“There’s pride at stake,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “If we had given up 15 goals and we won, that’s one thing. We wouldn’t have felt great, but when you get the win, regardless of what the score is, that’s the most important thing. But the fact that we lost those games – albeit to two really good teams – we think we’re a good team as well. So of course, it’s an angry team because we know that a little bit better play here and a little bit better play there in both of those games, it could have been a different story. But it’s one thing to say it and be frustrated and be mad, but now we’ve got to do the things to correct it and it all starts with practice.”

Sowell said the defense can improve its on-ball efforts, its ability to play picks, its communication and a few more aspects. He also said the offense could help the defense by converting scoring opportunities and making it difficult for opponents to clear the ball.

Ultimately, Sowell said Navy, which dropped from No. 11 to No. 17 in the latest Maverik media poll, can correct the mistakes.

“It’s nothing major,” he said. “It’s getting on the same page. This has an impact as well, but our defense has only practiced together maybe once or twice this year. Someone was out this day, someone was out that day. That’s part of it. So this week, it’s been nice to have our whole defense intact and working together and fine-tuning things.

"Some of these things might take a little longer. I’m not going to say that all we need is one practice and then all of a sudden, all of our problems go away. But it was a good start yesterday, and we suspect that we’ll come back today and take an even further step. It’s early. There’s probably not a team in the country that doesn’t have something to work on, but yes, it’s surprising that our defense is averaging 15 goals. That just can’t be. We’ve got to fix that in a hurry.”