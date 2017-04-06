Navy lacrosse beginning to dominate on defense

The 9.7 goals per game Navy has surrendered so far is the program’s highest average since 2013, when opponents averaged 10.2 goals. But the defense has begun to lower that number.

In the last three games, the unit has allowed six, nine, and four goals in wins for the Midshipmen (5-6 overall and 3-3 in the Patriot League). The team incurred only three man-down situations in those games, and freshman goalkeeper Ryan Kern turned aside 21 combined shots.

Coach Rick Sowell said the maturation of three first-time starters -- Kern and junior defenseman Steve Hincks (South River) and Michael Strack -- has been instrumental.

“They’ve been around for a couple years, so it’s not like they were rookies. Nonetheless, they’ve been thrust into starting roles,” Sowell said Thursday. “And then we’ve got a rookie goalie. So it just took time, but we’ve been seeing in games what we’ve been seeing in practice, and it’s really them just being a lot more comfortable with each other and more in sync.”

Aside from tinkering with schemes based on what opposing offenses like to do, the defense has not changed much of its defensive tendencies. But Sowell admitted that Navy has been utilizing a zone more frequently recently and finding a certain level of success.

“One of the things that we have gone to a little more is we do throw in a zone more than we did earlier in the year,” he said. “That’s one of the different defenses that we are using more than we did earlier. Having said that, we’ve used it 10 percent of the time, 15 percent of the time. We throw it in there as a change of pace. That has been the one scheme we have added to our defensive package.”

The Midshipmen have finished a campaign ranked in the top 20 nationally in defense in four of the five years since Sowell was hired to replace Richie Meade prior to 2012. The unit is currently ranked 30th in the country, but Sowell said a lofty ranking is the last of the team’s concerns.

“At the end of the day and at this point in the season, that kind of stat doesn’t mean as much as long as we’re playing well,” he said. “I’m hoping that continues. We only have a few games left, and we’re trying to secure a spot in the Patriot League playoffs. So at this point, the only stat that really matters is that W. That’s the one we’re going to after. We are playing well defensively, and we are playing well offensively. So things are coming together, but we still have a big game coming up on Saturday at Colgate. So right now, we’re just making sure that we’re ready to play on Saturday afternoon.”