Mount St. Mary's lacrosse waiting to see if defenseman Daniel Barber will play Saturday

Mount St. Mary’s is unsure whether it will have its top defenseman when Delaware visits Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg at noon on Saturday.

Junior Daniel Barber, an Edgewater resident and Archbishop Spalding graduate, underwent surgery in the summer to repair an ailing labrum, and the recovery process has been slow. Barber was expected to participate in his first full-contact practice of the season Tuesday.

Mountaineers coach Tom Gravante said he and defensive coordinator/associate head coach Tim McIntee would use the next few days of practice to monitor Barber’s progress to determine his availability against the Blue Hens (0-1).

“I’m going to leave that to Coach McIntee and see how he performs in the next four days,” Gravante said Tuesday. “There’s a chance he could see minutes. We’ll see. We have guys that have been playing for us that we’re happy about. But he’s going to add value if we can get him in and he’s capable of running two to five minutes without making mistakes and giving up goals.”

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Barber posted 28 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers last spring in his first year as a full-time starter. He was expected to join junior defenseman Kevin Verkler (11 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers), senior long-stick midfielder Tommy Lyons (21 GB, 8 CT), sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Mangan (47 GB, 21 CT), and junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller (10.50 goals-against average and .430 save percentage) to anchor the defense.

Sophomore Brian Philbin (7 GB, 2 CT) and redshirt junior Spenser Urban (6 GB, 1 CT) started with Verkler in the team’s scrimmages against Monmouth and Cornell on Saturday, and freshman Joshua Davies also got some minutes. Gravante said the unit has plenty of depth if Barber is held out of Saturday’s contest.

“I think we have a solid four- to five-man rotation,” Gravante said. “We have some guys down there.”