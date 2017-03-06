Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse used bye weekend to hit reset button for remainder of season

After Mount St. Mary’s opened the current campaign with four consecutive losses in a four-game homestand, the team took advantage of a rare gap in its schedule last weekend to review what it had done internally and externally. Time will tell whether the bye weekend could be cited as a turning point for the program, but coach Tom Gravante agreed that the time off offered coaches and players alike an opportunity to hit the reset button.

“I don’t want to say we’re starting from scratch, but we’re really breaking down our practices a little bit further,” he said Monday morning. “We’re making small-part drills to get into whole-part drills to really train our guys and educate them in what we want to do as an offense and defense. There seems to be a disconnect from practice to the games in terms of lacrosse IQ and memory at times. Guys just forget what their responsibilities are. So we’re obviously keeping it very positive because it’s a tough position for any program to be 0-4 and trying to win your first game.

"Honestly, for my staff and I, it’s not about winning, but it’s about how we play. That’s the message we’ve extended to our young men. ‘We are about how you play because if you play well, winning takes care of itself.’ So we’re really utilizing this time to train our guys and break it down a little bit further.”

One approach has involved shifting players from one position to see if they can be utilized in another. For instance, with senior Bubba Johnson, sophomore Chris DiPretoro and freshman Brendan McCarthy established as the starters on attack, senior Spencer Smith and freshman Matt Haggerty have moved to the midfield to bolster that unit.

“We have Spencer Smith and Matt Haggerty that were both coming off the bench as attackmen,” Gravante said. “They’re athletic and healthy, and we’ve moved them into midfield positions to give my staff and I time to rethink things offensively and maybe rebuild an offense that allows these guys to play well and do their jobs.”

The bye weekend has also given a few players time to heal. Sophomore faceoff specialist Shawn Milione has not played since Feb. 18 against Towson because of a hamstring injury. Senior midfielder Mikey Ripa reaggravated an unspecified ailment in practice on Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday’s game at Bellarmine (1-4).

“I think that we have nagging injuries that are just preventing guys from being at 100 percent,” Gravante said, adding that senior short-stick defensive midfielder Mike Pascali will miss the rest of the year after breaking his foot against Richmond on Feb. 21. “But with the time off, it will give them the ability to recover and hopefully get to 100 percent by Saturday against Bellarmine.”