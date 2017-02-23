Mount St. Mary's men to rely on freshmen to play short-stick defensive midfielder spot

Freshmen Sam Portillo, Evan Falkowski and Aaron Weisel have seen some playing time for Mount St. Mary’s as short-stick defensive midfielders, and those three can expect a noticeable uptick in their on-field time in the near future.

That’s because the Mountaineers lost Mike Pascali to a broken foot in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 10-7 loss to No. 14 Richmond at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg. Pascali is awaiting a full diagnosis, but coach Tom Gravante fears the injury will wipe out the remainder of the season for the senior captain.

“That’s going to pose some problems,” Gravante said Thursday morning. “So we’re going to have to have some young guys step up and really show some IQ defensively, some toughness.”

Pascali had recorded five ground balls and one caused turnover against the Spiders before breaking his foot. Portillo posted two ground balls and one caused turnover, while Falkowski and Weisel did not register a stat for Mount St. Mary’s (0-3).

Through the first two games, Pascali had teamed with sophomore Jack Mangan, who was named to the Northeast Conference All-Rookie team after he compiled 47 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers, seven goals and six assists at short-stick defensive midfielder. But in an effort to generate more goals, Mangan has joined the starting offensive midfield, and senior Bubba Johnson has moved from midfield to attack.

“We went with this approach for two days prior to Richmond, and you could see the added value immediately,” Gravante said of the offense that scored a season-high seven goals Tuesday. “You could see right away that we had maturity, more time of possession, were moving the ball a little quicker, the offense was more spread out versus playing too tight to the cage to make it easy for the opponent’s defense. I really liked what I saw.”

Gravante is bracing for some mistakes from the three freshmen who will take over for Pascali, but he said they can lean on their teammates for assistance.

“With an experienced base defense, they can really help the youth playing D-middie and help those young men out,” he said. “I’m confident that if they do their job and match feet and don’t worry about taking away the ball, we’ll be OK. These are all young men that are good athletes. We realize that they’re a little bit young, but we’re going to have to lean on them, and they’re going to have to handle the pressure and execute the defense.”