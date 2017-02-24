Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse planning to stick with junior goalie Matt Vierheller

Despite getting pulled at halftime of Tuesday’s 10-7 loss to No. 14 Richmond at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg, Mount St. Mary’s junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller is set to make his fourth consecutive start in Sunday’s home game against Furman at noon.

The final decision is up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator Tim McIntee, but head coach Tom Gravante said Thursday that Vierheller was the projected starter over freshman Cameron Carpenter.

“I think that Matt will still start,” Gravante said. “If Coach Mac wants to make a decision of bringing Cameron in at halftime, that’s up to him. I think both of those young men played well and gave us an opportunity to really win the game. So I still think we’re going to stay with Matt against Furman.”

The Mountaineers are in need of a spark after dropping their first three contests of a four-game homestand to open the season, but neither Vierheller nor Carpenter have been able to provide that push.

Vierheller has compiled a 14.0 goals-against average and a .397 save percentage that included allowing four goals while making four saves in the first half against the Spiders. Carpenter has a 12.0 goals-against average and a .250 save percentage after giving up six goals while making two stops in the second half on Tuesday.

Gravante said McIntee approached him after a 13-5 loss to No. 12 Towson on Feb. 18 about getting Carpenter some playing time because he and Vierheller are the only eligible goalies on the team’s roster.

“He told me after the game against Towson that we have to get Cam Carpenter some experience because we’re one injury away from having only one eligible goalie,” Gravante said. “… So we really wanted to give him some experience.”