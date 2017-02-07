Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse picked to finish fifth in Northeast Conference

Mount St. Mary’s has not made three of the past four Northeast Conference tournaments, and league coaches are not optimistic that the Mountaineers will return to the postseason this spring.

In the preseason coaches poll released Tuesday afternoon, Mount St. Mary’s was picked to finish fifth in the conference. Last year, the team was 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the league, finishing fifth.

The Mountaineers were ahead of Sacred Heart and Wagner in the preseason poll.

St. Joseph’s, which captured the conference’s regular-season title, earned four of seven first-place votes and was first. Hobart, which defeated the Hawks for the league tournament title and advanced to the NCAA playoffs, picked up two first-place votes and was second.

Bryant, which drew the last first-place vote, was picked to finish third, while Robert Morris was fourth.