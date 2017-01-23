Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse needs goalie Matt Vierheller to find his freshman form

If Mount St. Mary’s men's lacrosse coach Tom Gravante was hoping that last year’s struggles would drive Matt Vierheller in the offseason, he might have gotten his wish.

The 5-foot-7, 145-pound goalie returned this fall after a disappointing 2016 season and played well enough to reassert himself as the team’s leading candidate to start this spring.

“He looked very strong this fall,” Gravante said. “He’s back to being, in my opinion, a worker. He came down a lot in the fall to get extra work with the coaching staff on the cage.”

As a freshman in 2015, Vierheller allowed 8.39 goals per game and posted a 56.7 save percentage to become the program’s first goalie to be named to the Northeast Conference’s All-Rookie Team. His play that year suggested that he was poised to succeed T.C. DiBartolo as the school’s next top goalie.

But Vierheller had a 10.5 goals-against average and a 43.0 save percentage in nine starts last season. His inconsistency led to a demotion in favor of Frankie McCarthy, who recorded a 9.73 goals-against average and a 47.2 save percentage in five starts.

McCarthy has since graduated, leaving Vierheller as the team’s most experienced option in the cage. Rutger Colt did not return for what would have been his sophomore year, and freshman Neil Roche is ineligible to play this spring after transferring from of Pittsburgh.

Freshman Cameron Carpenter is Vierheller’s backup, but Gravante is hoping Vierheller plays well enough to prevent another carousel in the net.

“We were spotty in the cage last year,” he said. “Anytime you see a team playing two goalies, for me, that says right away, ‘They have problems. There’s something going on.’ Matt has looked really solid this fall.”