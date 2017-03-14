Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse may have found midfield of the future

Through five games, Mount St. Mary’s had started four midfields. It appears the team may have settled on its first unit for the near future.

The line of sophomore Jack Mangan and freshmen Joe Bethke and Matt Haggerty combined for five goals on 11 shots and four assists in Saturday’s 18-7 rout at Bellarmine, the Mountaineers’ first victory of the season. It marked the debut of that trio, but the threesome’s performance was not terribly startling to coach Tom Gravante.

“We expected that line to be productive,” he said Monday. “Even if they didn’t score, they have the ability to draw slides so that our attack can go to work. That’s exactly what happened. … That’s what these guys were doing in practice. Practice doesn’t lie. We always tell the guys, ‘If you score goals in practice, you’re going to score goals in games.’ We witnessed that as a coaching staff. We were like, ‘Wow, this looks good. This is what we’re hoping for.’ So it did transition to the game against Bellarmine. So we were very happy about that.”

While the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Mangan has been a fixture on the starting midfield for the past three games, Bethke and Haggerty made their debuts despite being listed as attackmen. The 6-0, 180-pound Haggerty has played in all five games including one start on attack, but Saturday was the first time he had registered a point at the collegiate level with one goal and two assists.

The 6-2, 170-pound Bethke, who scored twice, made his first appearance as illness and injuries kept him on the sideline for the first four contests. Gravante said he considered redshirting Bethke, but the rookie forced the coach to change his mind.

“We finally got him healthy, and he really has done great things in the last two weeks, and we decided to pull the trigger on him,” Gravante said. “We weren’t sure we were going to use him this year, and we were going to redshirt him, but he made it really difficult for us, which is great. … We put him in the game along with Matt to give us a little bit more size and ability there, and it worked out as we had hoped. That line is a little bit young with two freshmen on it and a sophomore in Jack Mangan, but watching those guys perform in practice, they earned the starting job as the best line.”