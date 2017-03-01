Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse looking forward to bye weekend to regroup

After dropping four consecutive games to open the season, Mount St. Mary’s will have the weekend off before facing Bellarmine in a nonconference meeting on March 11. And the bye seems to be the right prescription for a team struggling in seemingly every facet.

“I think it’s something we need,” sophomore midfielder Jack Mangan said after Sunday’s 14-7 loss to Furman at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg. “It’ll be good to have 12 days off, and then we can head to Kentucky and hopefully get a win against Bellarmine.”

Added junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller: “We need to get back to the basics and really kind of find out who we are moving forward. We’ve kind of lost our identity and we really need to just focus on us and put the little things together, and the rest will come. We have to start thinking a lot smaller than what we are because we’re kind of all over the place. We just need to organize ourselves right now.”

The Mountaineers rank in the bottom 10 in Division I in departments such as scoring, assists and ground balls, and are last in faceoffs and clears. A complete reversal might be too much to expect, but coach Tom Gravante said coaches and players must find ways to improve before diving into the Northeast Conference portion of their schedule.

“I hope that the time off will help us grow as a team and develop the culture that we want in this program and get them going in the right direction before the conference,” he said. “These games don’t mean anything in terms of getting us to the conference playoffs, but obviously it’s helpful for us to gain valuable experience and know-how and some perseverance and building a culture that gets us into conference play because those teams that are on point and physically and mentally ready to go, they know they’re playing for keeps. … I’m hoping that the days off leading up to Bellarmine will help us get organized. We’re going to look at the man in the mirror first and put the pressure on us going forward.”

The game against Bellarmine (1-2) will mark the first road trip of 2017 for Mount St. Mary’s after the unsuccessful four-game homestand. Gravante said he is looking forward to playing on the road.

“It might help us to get away from the Mount,” he said. “It might help further strengthen the team and the culture and the mentality of just being on the road.”