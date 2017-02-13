Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse is 'moving forward' from worst loss since 2014

Mount St. Mary’s 18-5 drubbing at the hands of Delaware on Saturday at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg was the first of 14 regular-season games in 2017, which coach Tom Gravante seized as an opportunity to try to keep morale high with his players.

“We obviously have much work to still do,” he said Monday morning. “It’s a long season. It’s a 14-game season with 13 left. I know my players. Post-game right when they came into the locker room, I asked them a quick question. I asked, ‘Gentlemen, what do you think the answer was?’ And right away, they said, ‘Practice.’ And they’re right.

"Across the board, staff, coaches, players need to work harder, and that’s what we’re going to do. Regardless of what the score said, we are moving forward and we are going to get better every day. We’re going to have five days this week to practice for a very good Towson team [on Saturday].”

The 13-goal loss was the Mountaineers’ worst since April 14, 2014, when Johns Hopkins waltzed to a 17-2 rout and the second worst in their series with the Blue Hens (1-1), trailing only a 19-5 setback on March 6, 2007. And there was plenty of concern to go around.

The offense was shut out in the fourth quarter against a Delaware defense that had surrendered 14 goals in a season-opening loss to Bucknell. The defense, which had allowed 10.1 goals per game last spring, gave up nine in the third quarter.

“I don’t think one end of the field actually helped the other,” Gravante said. “The game plan was offensively, we wanted to have long possessions and really execute and let the offense flow without making bad decisions or taking bad shots because we knew that Delaware liked to run, and that happened several times where we made a couple bad decisions, and boom, they were off and running. They were able to create transition and early offense in the first half.

"I think your best defense is a very patient and disciplined offense, especially against a team like Delaware. That’s going to be the same game plan this weekend against Towson.”

The third quarter unraveled when Mount St. Mary’s compounded an extra-man goal for the Blue Hens by committing an illegal body check penalty after the goal to give Delaware another man-up chance, which it converted 27 seconds later.

“It’s a game of runs, and that really started that nine-goal stretch in the third quarter with mistakes like that that are unforced,” Gravante said. “That’s just a mental mistake that you end up paying for, and once it got going for them, it was going in the right direction pretty good for them. With some youth on the field, we’re going to have to tough some of these young men through it, and hopefully, get more of the upperclassmen on board to take more accountability and control and move forward as a team.”