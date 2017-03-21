Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse gets much-needed defensive effort from Daniel Barber

Last spring, Tucker James scored five goals on eight shots to power Bryant to a 12-7 victory against Mount St. Mary’s. So before Saturday’s rematch between the Northeast Conference rivals, the Mountaineers attempted to avoid a repeat performance by tasking junior defenseman Daniel Barber with the unenviable job of marking the senior attackman.

Barber (Archbishop Spalding) rose to the occasion. James was held scoreless on five shots and had two assists in Mount St. Mary’s 6-5 win over the Bulldogs at Waldron Family Stadium.

Barber’s work, which included five ground balls and three caused turnovers, proved critical in the second straight win for the Mountaineers (2-4, 1-0).

“Tucker James was Danny’s assignment, and on that day, Danny won that battle,” coach Tom Gravante said Monday. “We needed that young man to have a bad day. That kid had a great game against [us] last year. I’m pretty sure he had five goals against us last year. But we really needed Tucker to have an off-day, and I think Danny contributed to that. I thought Danny did a wonderful job. I think he played a very good game defensively.”

Gravante said Barber used his 6-foot-3, 198-pound frame to harass the 6-foot, 200-pound James, who had entered Saturday’s game with 38 points (24 goals and 14 assists). He failed to score for the first time this season and finished with four turnovers.

“I think our 'D' did a great job, especially Danny, of understanding the strengths of Tucker James,” Gravante said. “He’s a natural lefty, he’s got a big shot. Danny just stayed on him.”

Barber leads Mount St. Mary’s in caused turnovers with seven despite sitting out the season opener against Delaware on Feb. 11. He has recovered from offseason labrum surgery and is only four caused turnovers shy of topping his career high, set last year. Gravante agreed that Barber has emerged as the team’s top defenseman.

“I would say that Danny is probably our best one-on-one, physical defender,” Gravante said. “[Redshirt senior] Kevin Verkler has a football mentality and lays a body on people. But Danny is our best and probably our biggest in terms of his athletic status and probably our best one-on-one cover guy.”