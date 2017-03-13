Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse enjoyed bus ride home Saturday after first win of 2017

It took longer than originally planned, but Mount St. Mary’s picked up its first win of the season with a thorough 18-7 drubbing at Bellarmine on Saturday. The positive outcome was a blessing for the nine-hour bus ride from Louisville, Ky., to Emmitsburg.

“That made it really relaxed and peaceful and restful,” coach Tom Gravante said Monday morning. “It was great to spend time with the group of men away from campus. You get to know them more as people. We definitely have some good kids on this team. But it was a great trip and obviously, we got four quarters from them.”

The Mountaineers (1-4) flourished in several categories against the Knights (1-5), scoring on 4-of-6 man-up opportunities, winning 16-of-26 faceoffs, and committing just eight turnovers. To Gravante, the most significant development was the team’s fast openings to the first and third quarters during which it had been outscored 14-9 and 18-5, respectively.

“We got out of the starting gate quick,” he said. “We won the first faceoff and scored the first goal and then three of the first four goals. We had a couple of lapses where they tied it at the end of the first, but then we put five on the board in the second. We hit them quick in the third. Our players know that the third quarter has kind of been our Kryptonite. So they made it a point to remind each other that this was the quarter that they falter and that they weren’t going to let that happen.”

Gravante acknowledged that Mount St. Mary’s resolve could have crumbled after Bellarmine ended the first quarter with two goals to tie the score at 3-3.

“We could have taken it like that,” he said. “… I felt comfortable enough that even though it was a tie game at the end of the first quarter, our guys were ready to battle.”

The Mountaineers will now prepare to wade into the Northeast Conference portion of their schedule, opening league play when Bryant (3-4) visits Waldron Family Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. The victory against the Knights should raise morale for the program.

“I’m hoping that it’s giving them a great boost of confidence,” Gravante said. “… We’re making steps forward, and yes, I think it’s going to raise the level of our confidence going into the conference games.”