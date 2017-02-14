Mount St. Mary's lacrosse encouraged by freshmen's performances in season opener

While the numbers were not jaw-dropping, performances by a pair of freshman starters for Mount St. Mary’s showed some promise in Saturday’s 18-5 season-opening loss to Delaware at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg.

Attackman Brendan McCarthy scored the first goal of his career and the team’s first goal on a slick, underhanded, backhanded shot with 10 minutes, 37 seconds left in the opening quarter. He took five shots, putting three on net and scooped up two ground balls.

Midfielder Keaton Mitchell also placed three of five shots on cage. Although he did not record a goal or an assist, coach Tom Gravante was largely pleased with the freshmen’s debuts.

“They’re very good athletes,” he said Monday. “… They’re good ball players. We have to keep them grounded and on-point mentally so that the 'wow' factor doesn’t set in. We have to keep them poised. You sometimes worry about freshmen getting into the game and looking like deer caught in headlights, where their eyes are big and there goes the focus. But I think both of those young men handled it well, and we’re going to have to continue to work with them in terms of cutting down on mental mistakes and helping them make smarter, more mature decisions with the ball.”

Three other first-year players played extensively. Matt Haggerty was the first attackman off the bench and posted one shot. Joshua Davies was the first defenseman off the bench, too. And faceoff specialist Shawn Raum backed up sophomore starter Shawn Milione and won 4-of-11 draws and picked up two ground balls.

“We’re young in certain areas, and that’s OK,” Gravante said. “We’re going to have to keep these guys very grounded and support them in ways to promote them and increase their confidence, and some of that has to come from the upperclassmen supporting these guys and keeping them accountable.”

One upperclassmen who is close to returning is junior defenseman Daniel Barber. The Edgewater resident and Archbishop Spalding graduate underwent labrum surgery in the offseason, but Gravante said the 2016 starter could make his debut on Saturday at home against No. 13 Towson.

“I’m not sure that he will be a starter, but he’s going to see some time,” Gravante said. “We just have to make sure that with the rehab that he’s been doing, he’s going to be able to enter the game and perform without hurting us. We have to have some close defensemen that can cover a very good attackman in [Tigers senior attackman Ryan] Drenner, who was one of their top offensive attackmen last year. Somebody’s going to need to have that matchup and defend him because he’s very good. Danny brings some size and athletic ability. And I am confident that with some time, he will get in the game.”