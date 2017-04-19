Midfielder Tim Rotanz getting hot at right time for Maryland men's lacrosse

In his past three starts, senior attackman Matt Rambo has fueled No. 2 Maryland’s offense with 15 points on eight goals and seven assists. Behind him is a group of three including redshirt junior midfielder Tim Rotanz.

Rotanz has nine points on seven goals and two assists for the Terps (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten). He accumulated one goal and two assists in a 15-11 victory over then-No. 1 Penn State on April 8, three goals in a 12-11 decision over No. 5 Albany on April 12, and three more goals in a 13-12 triple-overtime win against then-No. 11 Rutgers on Sunday night.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Rotanz has already set a career high for goals with 15 and points with 23.

“Timmy just looks really comfortable. That’s the best way I would describe him,” coach John Tillman said Tuesday. “I think some of the other guys get a lot more attention, and Timmy normally gets short-sticked. He seems to be making that trajectory where he’s on that path that you would hope for from a guy who this is Year 4 for him. He did lose a year. He played his freshman year, lost his sophomore year, played a lot last year, and then now I think the game is starting to slow down for him. And he does so much for us quietly. If you watched that Albany game, he’s a classic two-way middie. He plays really good defense. When he was in high school [at Shoreham-Wading River in Wading River, N.Y.], his dad [Tom] was a very successful high school coach, and he played defense at times. He actually played pole on man-down at times. So he’s a guy that if he gets caught on defense, we’re very comfortable with him back there.”

After scoring back-to-back goals to end the first quarter Sunday night, the Scarlet Knights elected to move a defenseman off senior attackman Dylan Maltz and assign him to Rotanz. Tillman said future opponents might employ a similar tactic, but there is a trade-off.

“You can only pole four guys,” he said. “So we kind of have plans for any two that get short-sticked so that we just do what we do. We’re pretty lucky in that we have some guys that can attack poles. Usually Matt and [senior attackman] Colin [Heacock] are getting poles. So that only leaves a couple options left. Dylan has been getting shorted at times, [freshman midfielder] Jared [Bernhardt] has been shorted at times, and Rotanz has been shorted at times. That really leaves [junior midfielder] Connor Kelly left. You’ve got to choose somebody. … Even with a pole, we’re comfortable with [Rotanz] dodging.”