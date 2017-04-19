Zurawik: Is the end near for Bill O'Reilly at Fox?
Midfielder Tim Rotanz getting hot at right time for Maryland men's lacrosse

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

In his past three starts, senior attackman Matt Rambo has fueled No. 2 Maryland’s offense with 15 points on eight goals and seven assists. Behind him is a group of three including redshirt junior midfielder Tim Rotanz.

Rotanz has nine points on seven goals and two assists for the Terps (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten). He accumulated one goal and two assists in a 15-11 victory over then-No. 1 Penn State on April 8, three goals in a 12-11 decision over No. 5 Albany on April 12, and three more goals in a 13-12 triple-overtime win against then-No. 11 Rutgers on Sunday night.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Rotanz has already set a career high for goals with 15 and points with 23.

“Timmy just looks really comfortable. That’s the best way I would describe him,” coach John Tillman said Tuesday. “I think some of the other guys get a lot more attention, and Timmy normally gets short-sticked. He seems to be making that trajectory where he’s on that path that you would hope for from a guy who this is Year 4 for him. He did lose a year. He played his freshman year, lost his sophomore year, played a lot last year, and then now I think the game is starting to slow down for him. And he does so much for us quietly. If you watched that Albany game, he’s a classic two-way middie. He plays really good defense. When he was in high school [at Shoreham-Wading River in Wading River, N.Y.], his dad [Tom] was a very successful high school coach, and he played defense at times. He actually played pole on man-down at times. So he’s a guy that if he gets caught on defense, we’re very comfortable with him back there.”

After scoring back-to-back goals to end the first quarter Sunday night, the Scarlet Knights elected to move a defenseman off senior attackman Dylan Maltz and assign him to Rotanz. Tillman said future opponents might employ a similar tactic, but there is a trade-off.

“You can only pole four guys,” he said. “So we kind of have plans for any two that get short-sticked so that we just do what we do. We’re pretty lucky in that we have some guys that can attack poles. Usually Matt and [senior attackman] Colin [Heacock] are getting poles. So that only leaves a couple options left. Dylan has been getting shorted at times, [freshman midfielder] Jared [Bernhardt] has been shorted at times, and Rotanz has been shorted at times. That really leaves [junior midfielder] Connor Kelly left. You’ve got to choose somebody. … Even with a pole, we’re comfortable with [Rotanz] dodging.”

