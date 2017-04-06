Midfielder Brian Sherlock contributing more than just goals and assists for Loyola lacrosse

Loyola Maryland lacrosse and its 12-member senior class will play its final home game Saturday against Lehigh. Special attention will be given to senior midfielder Brian Sherlock, who transferred from North Carolina after the 2013 season and then became the Greyhounds' first three-time captain since at least 1983.

“He’s done a lot for us,” coach Charley Toomey said Wednesday. “I’m watching him make plays, and some of them are unbelievable plays and some of them are like, ‘No, no, no, no, not right now, Brian.’ But he plays with such energy that sometimes it’s hard to defend that type of energy on the other side of the field. Brian’s got a long leash with us as coaches. I think that’s he’s been a real leader for us.”

Sherlock’s one-goal, one-assist outing in the Greyhounds’ 12-5 victory over Colgate on Saturday marked his first multi-point effort in the past four games. He has 12 goals and three assists thus far and is on pace for career lows in both categories.

But Toomey said Sherlock’s importance is not measured solely in goals and assists.

“In lacrosse, we don’t have second assists,” he said. “You don’t have a stat for having a stop in transition or a tough ride where he picks up a ground ball and throws it to [sophomore attackman] Pat [Spencer], and Pat throws it, and we score. Those are all the little things that Brian is doing well.”

Another factor is the coaching staff’s deepening trust in the second midfield of sophomore John Duffy, senior Mike Perkins, and freshman Peter Swindell. That group is getting more runs to help preserve Sherlock, senior Romar Dennis, and junior Jay Drapeau.

Toomey emphasized that he has few worries about Sherlock’s numbers.

“Maybe he’s not shooting the ball as well as he has in years past, but he’s certainly getting those opportunities, and I think we’re going to see the best of Brian over the next month and two months, hopefully, because he’ll get his opportunities,” Toomey said. “He’s just so doggone athletic. We’d like to see him stick a few more, and I’m sure he’d like to stick a few more, but the one thing I know about Brian is he is out there at the end of practice every day working on his shot, and we know what we’ve got there.”