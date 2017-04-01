Michigan at Maryland men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Maryland has dominated this series, triumphing in all three meetings with Michigan. The Wolverines are 5-1 on the road this season, already setting a program record for most wins away from Ann Arbor, Mich. The Terps are 2-1 at home, but dropped a 13-12 overtime decision to Villanova on March 18 in their last appearance in College Park.

No. 19 Michigan (8-1) is riding a four-game winning streak and is 1-1 against ranked opponents. The Wolverines lost to No. 5 Notre Dame, 16-5, on Feb. 26 and beat No. 10 Penn, 13-12, on March 11. An offense that ranks 23rd in Division I at 11.6 goals per game has relied on Brent Noseworthy to pace the attack. The sophomore ranks seventh in the nation in goals per game (3.1) and second in shooting percentage (53.8).

No. 9 Maryland (5-2) ended a two-game losing skid by walloping No. 18 North Carolina, 15-7, a week ago. The defense held the Tar Heels more than three goals below their season average thanks to junior goalkeeper Dan Morris and senior defenseman Tim Muller. Morris had 12 saves to earn Big Ten Specialist of the Week honors, and Muller collected three ground balls and scored a goal to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Maryland Stadium in College Park on Saturday at 2 p.m.

1) Penalties. Maryland leads the country in man-up offense, having converted 66.7 percent of its opportunities. Sitting in third is Michigan, which has succeeded on 55.6 percent of its chances. The Terps have the second-best man-down defense in the Big Ten after killing off 71.4 percent of opponents’ extra-man situations, but coach John Tillman would prefer to keep the Wolverines’ man-up offense on the sideline.

“We can’t afford a lot of penalties,” he said. “Their six guys are really good on extra-man. Conor Ford, who was a great player at Hopkins, is one of the better offensive coordinators out there. They’re very skilled, they can stretch you, they have a good feel for each other, they have slick sticks. So if you give this team a lot of extra-man opportunities, you’re playing with fire.”

2) Faceoffs. Michigan junior Mike McDonnell is tied for 21st in the country with a 57.5 faceoff percentage (103-for-179). Maryland sophomore Austin Henningsen is 38th with a 51.9 percentage (67-for-128), but Tillman said he won’t hesitate to turn to senior Jon Garino Jr. (74.1 percent on 20-for-27) or sophomore Will Bonaparte (40.9 percent on 9-for-22). That diversity could prove useful for the Terps against the Wolverines, who have five other faceoff specialists with 15 or fewer draws this season.

“Feeling like we have three options will hopefully really benefit us,” Tillman said. “We have three very different styles with our faceoff guys. I think that is a big plus potentially. If we get in a game and we’re struggling, maybe we got with a guy who has a different style and can change things up.”

3) Tommy Heidt. As solid as Morris has been for Maryland, Heidt has helped Michigan cope with the graduation of Gerald Logan, who now plays for No. 13 Johns Hopkins. The redshirt sophomore is tied for fifth in the nation in save percentage (.600), ranks eighth in goals-against average (7.81) and 21st in saves per game (11.3). ESPN/Big Ten analyst Mark Dixon said Heidt has helped settle a defense that had struggled in previous years.

“Overall, Michigan is playing better defense this year,” said Dixon, a former Johns Hopkins midfielder. “If you looked at Michigan’s defense a year ago, that unit was a mess. Gerald Logan saw more rubber from lacrosse balls than someone who works at the Goodyear tire factory. He used to just get pelted and not just pelted, but shots that were very difficult to save. So I think defensively, Michigan is playing a lot better, and they’re giving their goaltender some more protection, but that’s not to say that this guy isn’t making saves. He’s making a lot of saves. ”