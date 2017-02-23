Poll: Trump so far is unable to find new support in Maryland
Lacrosse Insider College lacrosse news, scores, schedules
Sports Lacrosse Insider

Men’s lacrosse poll (Feb. 23)

The Baltimore Sun

Ranking

Team

Last week’s ranking

Record

Last game

Next game

1. (tie)

Denver

1

2-0

def. No. 18 Duke, 14-9

vs. Cleveland St., Sat.

1. (tie)

Maryland

2

3-0

def. High Point, 19-5

vs. No. 8 Yale, Sat.

3.

North Carolina

3

3-0

def. Lehigh, 15-8

vs. No. 4 J. Hopkins, Sat.

4.

Johns Hopkins

4

3-0

def. No. 11 Loyola, 14-13, OT

at No. 3 N. Carolina, Sat.

5.

Notre Dame

5

1-0

def. Georgetown, 16-10

vs. Michigan, Sun.

6.

Syracuse

6

2-0

def. No. 13 Albany, 10-9

vs. Army, Sat.

7.

Virginia

7

3-0

def. Siena, 20-13

at No. 20 Penn, Sat.

8.

Yale

8

1-0

def. Villanova, 16-11

at No. 1 Maryland, Sat.

9.

Brown

10

1-0

def. Quinnipiac, 25-9

vs. Stony Brook, Sat.

10.

Penn State

11

3-0

def. Cornell, 20-10

at Villanova, Sat.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun
64°