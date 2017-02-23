Men’s lacrosse poll (Feb. 23)

Ranking
Team
Last week’s ranking
Record
Last game
Next game
1. (tie)
Denver
1
2-0
def. No. 18 Duke, 14-9
vs. Cleveland St., Sat.
1. (tie)
Maryland
2
3-0
def. High Point, 19-5
vs. No. 8 Yale, Sat.
3.
North Carolina
3
3-0
def. Lehigh, 15-8
vs. No. 4 J. Hopkins, Sat.
4.
Johns Hopkins
4
3-0
def. No. 11 Loyola, 14-13, OT
at No. 3 N. Carolina, Sat.
5.
Notre Dame
5
1-0
def. Georgetown, 16-10
vs. Michigan, Sun.
6.
Syracuse
6
2-0
def. No. 13 Albany, 10-9
vs. Army, Sat.
7.
Virginia
7
3-0
def. Siena, 20-13
at No. 20 Penn, Sat.
8.
Yale
8
1-0
def. Villanova, 16-11
at No. 1 Maryland, Sat.
9.
Brown
10
1-0
def. Quinnipiac, 25-9
vs. Stony Brook, Sat.
10.
Penn State
11
3-0
def. Cornell, 20-10
at Villanova, Sat.