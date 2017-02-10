Men's lacrosse player of the week (Feb. 10)

Joel Tinney, Johns Hopkins, junior

Innerkip, ON, midfielder

Any doubts bred by missing the entire 2016 season for violating an unspecified NCAA rule were wiped away by Tinney in the third quarter of the No. 9 Blue Jays’ 15-8 victory over No. 11 Navy on Tuesday. In a span of 14 minutes, 31 seconds after halftime, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Canadian scored three goals and assisted on another. His second goal, at the 5:30 mark, was a perfect execution of the hidden-ball trick; it went viral, with ESPN and Deadspin posting video of it. Tinney tied career highs in goals (three), assists (two), and points (five) in his first game since scoring two goals in a 12-11 loss to Maryland in an NCAA tournament semifinal on May 23, 2015.