Men’s lacrosse by the numbers (Feb. 23)

5 — Assists by Princeton freshman attackman Michael Sowers in Saturday’s 22-8 rout of the New Jersey Institute of Technology. In his first game, Sowers, who also added two goals, broke the school record for assists by a freshman set by former Gilman star Ryan Boyle with four in 2001.

18 — Saves by Brandon Burke in Colgate’s 11-8 loss at Binghamton on Saturday, a career high for the senior goalkeeper. The Raiders also committed 18 turnovers.

3-0 — Record for Vermont after Saturday’s 14-8 victory over Holy Cross. The Catamounts have opened the season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2001.