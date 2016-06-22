McDaniel men's lacrosse got a lift from play, versatility of defenseman Will Kroppe

Defenseman Will Kroppe’s value to McDaniel was not limited solely to his ability to anchor that end of the field for the Green Terror.

The 6-foot, 195-pound junior had such good stick skills that at some point during the 2016 campaign, head coach Keith Euker and assistant coach Frank LeQuang elected to give Kroppe a chance to play on the extra-man unit.

“We struggled offensively this year, and our extra-man struggled,” Euker said, referring to a man-up offense that converted just 10.7 percent (8-for-75) of its chances. “At one point, Coach LeQuang and I sat down and said, ‘We’re going to just try to think outside of the box. So who do we need on the field as much as possible?’ Will’s name kept coming up in conversation. So we decided to stick him up top, and he’s got a very good stick despite the fact that it’s 6 feet long, and he’s got a good shot. So we thought we’ll give it a try.”

As Euker mentioned, what made Kroppe’s presence even more unconventional was that he continued to brandish his 6-foot defenseman’s stick instead of switching to the traditional short stick. But Euker said the coaches made no effort to persuade Kroppe – who took nine shots but did not record a goal or an assist – to exchange sticks.

“We were fully comfortable,” Euker said. “There was never even a discussion about him with a short stick in his hand. That never even came up. It was just a matter of where we felt we could use him best in the sets that we had. … That’s how highly we think of Will in terms of the pure talent that he brings.”

Kroppe’s strong suit was defense, which he did well enough to earn All-Centennial Conference first-team honors. He paced the league in caused turnovers (41) and led McDaniel in ground balls (71), and Euker said Kroppe could have played in the defensive midfield as a long-pole or a short-stick or on wings for faceoffs.

“He’s the kind of guy that you can put him anywhere on the field,” Euker said. “You can put him on the wing, you can put him anywhere. It’s more of a mentality than anything else. He’s going to be able to execute at a high level at a consistent rate. We’re fortunate to have him. I’m fortunate that we have him for another year.”