McDaniel men's lacrosse enjoying first winning non-conference record in five years

McDaniel will open play in the Centennial Conference on Saturday at Haverford with a 5-3 record, marking the program’s first winning record against non-league competition since the 2012 squad went 6-4.

It’s a welcome departure from last season when the Green Terror labored to a 2-5 start that contributed to a 3-12 record. Coach Keith Euker said the team had chances to be even better.

“There are certainly some things we’d like to have back,” he said Wednesday morning. “This year, we’ve struggled a little bit in putting together a full game. We’ll play strong in two quarters and then at times we’ll lose our focus a little bit.

"I think it has to do with our youth. We’re playing a lot of freshmen this year. But overall, I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve executed at times, with the effort we’ve been putting in, and I’m excited to see how that transpires now that we’re moving into conference play.”

One factor in McDaniel’s resurgence has been improved play on offense. After averaging 6.4 goals and 34.6 shots last spring, the unit has registered 11.9 goals and 41.9 attempts thus far. Led by freshman attackman Carson Marshall’s team-leading 18 points and senior attackman Timothy McNichol’s team-leading 13 goals, the offense features seven players with 10 points or more, and Euker said that distribution has made the team more dangerous.

“That’s kind of what I’ve hoped for,” he said. “Being a former defensive coordinator myself and knowing how I used to have to game-plan for opponents, it certainly makes it more of a challenge when you have that many goals because then you know it’s not just one guy going to the cage to score. And when you have a handful of guys with a large number of points, I think it gives you more options from an offensive standpoint.”

McDaniel lost 13-5 to No. 18 Roanoke (5-1) on Saturday in its final tuneup for the Centennial Conference. But Euker said the point of scheduling that contest was to brace for the rigors of a league that features No. 14 Ursinus (5-1) and No. 15 Gettysburg (4-3).

“I think the game against Roanoke did a really good job of preparing us for what we’re going to see coming up,” he said. “I tried to build the out-of-conference schedule so that it would prepare us as we got closer to the Centennial. I think our guys have a high level of confidence right now.

"They certainly understand that we haven’t really done anything yet in the conference, and we still have a lot to prove to ourselves. But just from watching them in practice this week so far, we’ve had two of the best practices we’ve had all year – [Tuesday] night and Monday. So they understand that we certainly have a lot of work to do, but there’s a lot of confidence with our guys going into conference play, which is something I had hoped we would have.”