McDaniel men's lacrosse driven by "anger and embarrassment" of poor record in 2016

As coach Keith Euker admitted, the 2016 McDaniel team is in the program’s record books for the wrong reasons.

That season the Green Terror won just three times in 15 games, and the 12 losses were the most in school history. It’s a memory Euker prefers to leave in the past, but the returning players did not shy away from that dubious mark during the team’s fall meeting in September.

“It was a combination of anger and embarrassment, which is the result that we had anticipated and the result we wanted as a staff,” Euker said. “You can’t hide from who you are, and up until Feb. 1, that was who we were. We were a 3-12 team. So the guys this fall really made huge strides. There was a bit of anger in our play this fall, which I think has helped us make the strides we needed to advance the way that we have.”

Euker said the most prominent change he noticed was an initiative from the players, who organized drills, one-on-one exercises, and impromptu scrimmages during the fall without coaching supervision.

“I kept getting reports from other coaches here in the athletic department as well as professors and people on campus that I know on the academic side,” Euker recalled. “They’d say, ‘You know, I saw your guys out there with their sticks again today.’ I kept hearing things like that, which told me right away that, ‘OK, we have the right attitude now.’ Something I’ve always told our guys is what we do as a team allows us to compete at this elite level in the Centennial [Conference], but what you do on your own allows us to win at this elite level. So it seems like they really understand that statement.”

Euker is gratified to hear that the players are as driven to rebound from last season as he and his assistant coaches are.

“They’re approaching this year with a different attitude, and I would be lying if I said that last year’s results didn’t have something to do with that,” he said. “But at the same time, as I said, it’s a finer line. We have to move on and understand that we’re not that team anymore and that we have a new road ahead of us.”