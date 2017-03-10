Max Haldeman seeking to pad win column, not personal statistics, for UMBC men's lacrosse

Six times in 2016, Max Haldeman scored at least two goals in a game for UMBC. It took the junior midfielder five games into the current campaign to match that output.

But rather than crow about his two-goal effort in Saturday’s 8-6 loss to No. 16 Towson at UMBC Stadium in Catonsville or grouse about the wait, Haldeman said his biggest priority is helping the Retrievers overcome a 1-4 start.

“For me, it doesn’t really matter how many goals I get,” he said Wednesday. “It’s just about teamwork. I was happy to get it, but I was happier about getting more people involved. I think it was [sophomore defenseman] Jason Brewster’s first time scoring a goal [in 2017]. It’s just good that we were working towards a better second half than we had in the first.”

Haldeman, who had 15 goals and seven assists in 13 games including nine starts last spring, opened this season as a reserve and did not make his first start until the third game. Attributing the delay to an unspecified lower-body injury, coach Ryan Moran said he would understand if Haldeman was disappointed.

“I think everyone wants to be able to go out there first and get that first run,” Moran said. “But I also think that from an offensive standpoint, you need balance, and you need to be able to have balance with the midfields in terms of their conditioning so that you’re not overusing one or they’ll get run into the ground. I’m sure that’s what he wanted, but from just a standpoint of schematics, I would view him as one of our top three middies.”

For his part, Haldeman said he agreed with his temporary status.

“Everyone wants to start,” he said. “But I feel like not starting gave me a better motivation to basically work on what I needed to work on to become a better player. … As soon as I got back on the field, it kind of hit me that not starting drove me to sort of kick myself. Like the coaches say, you have to work. Nothing is given to you.”

Both Moran and Haldeman are hopeful that his two-goal game will be a springboard for the future. The bonus would be productive outing that lead to wins for UMBC.

“I want to get as many points on the board for the team,” Haldeman said. “I want to do anything I can to give us a better chance of winning. So it’s not all about me scoring. I’m more worried about getting the ball out and helping the team win games rather than goals and assists.”