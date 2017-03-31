Matt Rees uses variety of tools in becoming career leader in caused turnovers for Navy lacrosse

While junior attackman Dave Little set a Navy and Patriot League record for most goals in a game with nine (on nine shots) in Saturday’s 14-9 victory over Lehigh, another teammate was leaving his own imprint on the school’s record books.

With a pair of caused turnovers, senior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees became the program’s all-team leader in that department with 75. The Sykesville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate overtook former teammate Pat Kiernan, who compiled 74 takeaways from 2011 to 2014.

“With his length, his athleticism, he certainly takes advantage of his physical stature,” coach Rick Sowell said Thursday of the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Rees. “Whether it’s knocking down passes or using the takeaway checks that he has or using his length, he’s just really good at it. So I’m not surprised that he is now the career leader in takeaways. He’s been our best player, our most consistent player the whole year. So for him to break the record at this point is a heck of an accomplishment by him. He’s just a really good player.”

Rees, who is just six caused turnovers away from tying his career record of 26 set last spring, offered a preview of his ability when he began intercepting passes during practice as a freshman in 2014. But in recent years, he has developed a talent for pressing an opposing ball carrier and stripping him of the ball.

“He doesn’t have an array of different checks that he throws at you, but he will get up on you and will back-check or throw an over-the-head check,” Sowell said. “He moves his feet well, and that’s the key. He doesn’t stop moving his feet. Especially with the over-the-head check, guys will stop moving their feet and go over your head, and all you have to do is tuck it, and you’re out of there. But he continues to move his feet. So even if he misses, you can’t take advantage of it and get to the goal or draw a slide because he’s right there along with you. So that’s been the key to that check for him.”

But Rees, who has scored five of his 12 career goals this season, isn’t one to revel in the accomplishment. In fact, according to Sowell, Rees was unaware he was even close to Kiernan’s all-time mark until the coaches informed him after Saturday’s game.

“So it’s certainly not at the top of his list of goals,” Sowell said. “This may be cliche, but Matt just cares about winning. He just wants to see our team have success. So all of the individual accomplishments and honors and accolades, I think that’s nice, and it will be something later on in life to look back on and be proud of. But at this point, he’s trying to do whatever he can do to help our team win.”