Maryland takes five top Big Ten women's lacrosse awards

Fresh off its Big Ten Conference tournament championship, No. 1 Maryland took five of the six major women's lacrosse awards announced by conference officials Monday.

In leading the Terps to a 19-0 record and the No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament, Zoe Stukenberg was named Midfielder of the Year while Nadine Hadnagy earned Defensive Player of the Year and Megan Taylor Goaltender of the Year. Kali Hartshorn is the Freshman of the Year and Cathy Reese is Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Penn State's Steph Lazo was named Attack Player of the Year.

Stukenberg, a Marriotts Ridge graduate and former Baltimore Sun lacrosse Player of the Year, has been critical to the Terps game on both ends of the field as well as on the draw. A senior team captain, she is among the top three Terps in every statistical category with 44 goals, 22 assists, 62 draw controls, 42 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers. A three-time All-Big Ten selection, she was a second-team All-American last season.

Hadnagy leads a defense that allows just 9.21 goals per game -- ranking in the top 20 in Division I. A senior team captain, she has 18 caused turnovers, tied for the lead among the Terps. Hadnagy, from Farmingdale, N.Y., is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was a third-team All-American last season.

Taylor, a sophomore Glenelg graduate, is the conference's top goalie for the second year in a row. Her .549 save rate ranks third in Division I, and her 9.18 goals-against average is 16th. She has made 180 saves this season, including 16 in Sunday's 14-6 Big Ten tournament championship victory over No. 15 Northwestern.

Hartshorn, from Allentown, N.J., filled a huge hole for the Terps when she took over the draw from three-time Tewaaraton Award winner Taylor Cummings. She has 85 draw controls, the sixth-most ever by a Terp in a season. The only true freshman in Maryland's starting lineup, she is second in goals with 49 and fourth in points with 60.

Reese, a Mount Hebron graduate and former Terps All-America attacker, guided her alma mater to its third straight undefeated regular season. In three years in the Big Ten, the Terps are 16-0 in regular-season games. She is in her 11th season with Maryland, and this is the ninth conference Coach of the Year honor of her Terps career, including seven in the Atlantic Coast Conference. She was also the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Coach of the Year in 2006 while at Denver.

Lazo, a St. Mary's graduate, leads the Big Ten with 82 points and 39 assists. Her 204 career points rank eighth on Penn State's all-time scoring list. Her 12 points against Albany are the third-most points scored in a Division I game this season. Lazo, a senior, is the first Nittany Lions attack player to win a major conference award.