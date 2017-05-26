Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg wins third Elite 90 Award

Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg won her third Elite 90 Award as the Division I women's lacrosse player with the highest GPA in the final four Thursday night at the NCAA lacrosse banquet in Boston.

The senior biological sciences major has a 4.0 GPA and hasn't gotten a B since middle school. She is only the fourth three-time winner of the Elite 90 Award, which is presented to the player with the highest GPA in the final four in each of the NCAA's 90 championships.

While maintaining her perfect academic standing, Stukenberg has been the key player in No. 1 Maryland's drive to it ninth straight final four. Seeded first for the fifth straight year, the Terps will meet No. 4-seed Penn State in the semifinal tonight at 5 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

"I think that award is super special," Stukenberg said earlier this season. "and I think first and foremost it's a credit to my teammates and my coaches and to the whole athletic program in a couple ways. You have to get to the final four to win that award, so I think it's awesome that I am part of a team that can put me in a position to win that award. They are the ones that get me to the final four so that I can even be eligible to compete for that award.

"And I think it's a testament to my coaches and my teammates and my academic advisers putting up with my insane study hall hour demands and lab hours and office hours that I have to skip practice to talk to my professor and I need Cathy and (assistant coach Lauri) Kenis to proctor my exam the night before a game on the road. Whatever I need, they've supported me in my pursuit of academic excellence I guess you would say. Not every team, I don't think, would be so inclusive and supportive and embrace someone who -- and sometimes I do, I put school over lacrosse."

Nevertheless, the Marriotts Ridge graduate led the Terps to a 21-0 season, the Big Ten championship and a chance to win a third NCAA title for her senior class as well as Maryland's 13th overall. A first team All-American, she is also one of five nominees for the Tewaaraton Award.

“Zoe is such a hard worker and leader both on and off the field,” Reese said in a statement. “This is an incredible honor for her as well as for the program. Zoe is an amazing player and person, and we’re so proud of how she represents Maryland lacrosse."

Stukenberg will spend next year with Teach for America, teaching 10th grade biology in a Baltimore City public school. Her tentative long-term plan is to become a doctor.