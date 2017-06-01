Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg named Honda Award finalist

Maryland senior Zoe Stukenberg was named one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award in women's lacrosse Thursday.

Boston College's Kenzie Kent, North Carolina's Marie McCool and Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller were also named finalists for the award which is presented to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA sports. It will be presented on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Stukenberg, a Marriotts Ridge graduate, led the No. 1 Terps (23-0) to the fifth undefeated season in program history and their 14th national championship. At midfield, she was the glue that held the team together, finishing in the top three in every statistical category. She had 53 goals, 31 assists, 74 draw controls and 21 caused turnovers.

A Tewaaraton Award finalist, Stukenberg is also a first-team All-American. She was named to the all-tournament teams at the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament. The Terps have gone 89-3 over her four years with three national championships.

In addition, Stukenberg is a three-time Elite 90 Award winner as the women's lacrosse player in the Division I final four with the highest GPA. He has maintained a 4.0 all through her four years at Maryland, where she majored in biological science.