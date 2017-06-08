Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg adds two awards to her extensive collection

Maryland midfielder Zoe Stukenberg added two more awards Thursday to an already extensive collection of athletic and academic accolades that has continued to grow beyond the final weeks of her Terps lacrosse career.

The Marriotts Ridge graduate was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American and was announced as the winner of the Honda Award for lacrosse after leading the No. 1 Terps to a 23-0 season and their third national championship in her four years on Memorial Day weekend.

A 4.0 student who just completed her degree in biological sciences, she was a third-team Academic All-American last season as named by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

This spring, she won the NCAA's Elite 90 Award for the third straight time as the women's lacrosse player with the highest GPA in the Division I final four. She was also the Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient as the top female student-athlete at Maryland this school year.

The Honda Award is presented to each of 12 NCAA female athletes as the best player in her sport. Stukenberg was selected by a vote of administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA institutions. Other finalists were Boston College's Kenzie Kent, Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller and North Carolina's Marie McCool.

"It's an incredible honor to receive the prestigious Honda Award," Stukenberg said in a statement. "This award wouldn't be possible without my teammates and hard work, and it's a testament to their hard work this season. I'm so proud of what we were able to accomplish this season, and I've loved every moment of being a Terp for the last four years."

Stukenberg, a Terps team captain, is now eligible for the Collegiate Woman of the Year and the Honda Cup awards.

Last week, Stukenberg won the Tewaaraton Award as the top player in the women's college game. A first-team All-American, she is also the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association National Midfielder of the Year.