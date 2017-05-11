Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg, Nadine Hadnagy named Tewaaraton women's finalists

Maryland midfielder Zoe Stukenberg and defender Nadine Hadnagy were among five finalists named Thursday for the Tewaaraton Award presented annually to the best player in college men's and women's lacrosse.

North Carolina midfielder Marie McCool, Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller and Princeton attacker Olivia Hompe were also named finalists for the award that will be presented June 1 at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian.

Stukenberg, a Marriotts Ridge graduate, and Hadnagy bring to 19 the number of Maryland Tewaaraton finalists in the award's 17th year. Maryland has had two finalists five times.

Terps have won seven times, including the past five. Last year, Taylor Cummings became the first male or female to win a third Tewaaraton. Katie Schwarzmann won in 2012 and 2013. Jen Adams, the Loyola Maryland coach, won the first Tewaaraton in 2001. Caitlyn (McFadden) Phipps won in 2010.

Stukenberg, the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, plays critical roles at both ends of the field and on the draw for the Terps who are 19-0 and seeded No. 1 in the NCAA tournament. She ranks third or better in every statistical category with 44 goals, 22 assists, 62 draw controls and 18 caused turnovers.

Johns Hopkins Blue Jays attacker Emily Kenul chases Maryland defender Nadine Hadnagy, who sprints to the scoring area during the 2017 Big Ten women's lacrosse semifinal. Maryland won, 19-16.

Hadnagy, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leads a unit that allows 9.21 goals per game, ranking in the nation's top 16 stingiest defenses. She has the most caused turnovers on the team, 23.

McCool, a junior, is the Atlantic Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year. She ranks second on her team in goals with 42 and draw controls with 48 and third in points with 58 and assists while leading the defending national champion and No. 2 Tar Heels in caused turnovers with 18.

Ohlmiller, the first Tewaaraton finalist from No. 4 Stony Brook, needs just four goals to break Adams' NCAA record for single-season points. The junior leads Division I with 70 goals and 75 assists. She is the America East Offensive Player of the Year.

Hompe, the Ivy League Attacker of the Year, leads the No. 5 Tigers with 70 goals and 33 assists. She leads Division I in goals per game with 4.12 and holds program single-season records for points and goals.