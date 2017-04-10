Maryland rises, but Johns Hopkins, Towson fall in latest NCAA men's lacrosse RPI rankings

The weekend was a mixed bag for the three NCAA Division I teams near the top of the RPI rankings.

Maryland rose from seventh to fifth in the third installment of rankings updated on Monday. The Terps (7-2) benefited from defeating previously unbeaten Penn State, 15-11, on Saturday.

Maryland trails No. 1 Syracuse (8-1), No. 2 Notre Dame (5-3), No. 3 Penn State (10-1), and No. 4 Denver (8-2).

Johns Hopkins (6-4) and Towson (6-3) slipped though. The Blue Jays’ fall from fourth to seventh came on the heels of Sunday night’s 13-9 loss at Ohio State. The Tigers slid from No. 15 to No. 16 despite defeating Massachusetts, 11-8, on Saturday.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Hofstra (10-0), No. 7 Johns Hopkins (6-4), No. 8 Ohio State (10-2), No. 9 Albany (9-1), and No. 10 Rutgers (9-2).

Among area programs, UMBC (4-6) improved from No. 29 to No. 28, Loyola Maryland (7-4) rose from No. 35 to 32, Mount St. Mary’s (4-6) went from No. 51 to No. 46, and Navy (5-7) dropped from No. 41 to No. 51.

The RPI is a numerical system of weighing a team’s winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the team’s opponents’ strength of schedule. While there are other factors that can play a role in a school’s inclusion (or exclusion) from the NCAA tournament, the RPI remains an important tool for the selection committee.