Maryland men's lacrosse would welcome back Mac Pons for last five regular-season games

Time would appear to be running out for senior defenseman Mac Pons to play for No. 8 Maryland. The Bel Air resident and Boys’ Latin graduate has not played in the team’s first eight games because of an unspecified lower-body injury, and there are just five more games left in the regular season.

Coach John Tillman said the decision of whether Pons will return this season is entirely up to him.

“We’ve had discussions with Mac and just tried to lay everything out for him,” Tillman said Tuesday morning. “I guess it’s never too late, but realizing that a lot of the season has passed us by, you kind of look and go, ‘If you’re a young person, would you rather have the whole year versus part of the year?’ I think that’s a personal decision.

"I think for Mac, the decision is, ‘Do I come back and try to play with all the guys I came in with?’ Or does he just say, ‘I’m going to give up on the year and I’ll just come back next year and take the redshirt’? He hasn’t really made that decision yet, and I really do feel like that’s a personal and family decision with certainly the ability to get advice from us.”

Tillman said Pons is running on the side and is making slight progress, but did not have any information on how close he is to returning to practice and then games. Tillman said Pons is partially driven by a desire to play with attackmen Matt Rambo and Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) and defenseman Tim Muller and the rest of his classmates.

Pons’ absence has allowed Muller (13 ground balls, seven caused turnovers and two goals) to anchor the close defense unit with junior Bryce Young (13 GB, 7 CT) and sophomore Curtis Corley (13 GB, 3 CT). But Tillman said that trio, freshman defenseman Jack Welding (1 GB, 1 CT), and associate head coach/defensive coordinator Kevin Conry would welcome Pons’ return.

“I think what we do is look at him as having more depth and another guy you could rotate in there, and as the weather gets hotter, you might be able to stay fresher and have four guys to play instead of three,” Tillman said. “And even Jack Welding gave us some good minutes on Saturday, and he continues to progress.

"So I think Coach Conry would echo that the ability to have a fourth guy, especially a veteran guy that communicates well and has experience, I don’t look at it as a downside. I think it would be a positive.”