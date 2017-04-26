Maryland men's lacrosse uncertain whether attackman Colin Heacock (Boys' Latin) will play Saturday

Maryland was forced to play Big Ten foe Ohio State on Saturday without starting attackman Colin Heacock, and the team ended up losing, 11-10, in overtime. Whether the senior will return for Saturday’s regular-season finale for the No. 5 Terps (9-3 overall, 3-1 conference) is a huge question mark.

Heacock has been bothered by an injured left ankle initially suffered in a 13-12 triple-overtime win at No. 13 Rutgers on April 15. The Catonsville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate was on the sideline against the Buckeyes (12-2, 3-1) in uniform, but did not start or enter the game as a reserve.

Coach John Tillman said he initially thought that Heacock’s ankle had made enough progress to allow him to play against Ohio State. But after a discussion with the medical staff, Tillman said the prudent decision was to sideline Heacock from a contest that ended in a one-goal setback.

“You get a guy like Colin who has been a four-year player for us, and you certainly lose an experienced guy and a guy that’s pretty dynamic and has a strong presence and is certainly a vocal leader,” Tillman said Tuesday of Heacock’s impact. “So I think there’s something to be said for that. He’s certainly a dangerous shooter, he’s good with and without the ball. … We’ve got to be good enough to overcome it. During the season, you’re going to face some adversity and injuries, and I thought some of the guys that came in gave us good efforts. But it is hard for one person to simply replace Colin because Colin does so many things for us. So I think for us, we’ve got to figure out, ‘OK, when a guy goes down, can we all get a little bit better and overcome that?’ ”

Sophomore Louis Dubick started in Heacock’s place, taking two shots and finishing with more turnovers (one) than points (zero). No one is expecting Dubick to perform as well as Heacock has done in ranking second on the team in assists (13) and third in points (31), but Tillman acknowledged that every member of the offense must contribute more.

“I certainly think everybody needs to step up a little bit,” he said. “Not do more than they’re capable of and try too hard, but everybody’s just got to play a little bit better and a little bit cleaner. Certainly we have a lot of confidence in Louis. He’s done a good job here. He’s only a sophomore. He certainly hasn’t logged the minutes that Colin has, but he’s a smart player, he’s very skilled, and I think a lot of his teammates have confidence in him. So Louis is a guy that we’ll call upon again, and I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”