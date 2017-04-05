Maryland men's lacrosse to deal with emotions from senior day, matchup with No. 1 Penn State

As if there wasn’t enough to wade through with top-ranked Penn State set to visit Maryland Stadium on Saturday, No. 8 Maryland must also prepare for Senior Day.

Before their 1 p.m. game, the Terps (6-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten) will recognize 12 seniors who have helped win 51 games, just four shy of the program record set by the 2016 group.

That class includes four starters in attackmen Matt Rambo, Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin) and Dylan Maltz and defenseman Tim Muller, one former starter in defenseman Mac Pons (Boys’ Latin) who is battling a lower body injury, and four contributors in short-stick defensive midfielders Isaiah Davis-Allen and Nick Manis, midfielder Ben Chisolm (South River), and faceoff specialist Jon Garino Jr.

Coach John Tillman acknowledged that recognizing the seniors in one of their final games at home will be a bit difficult.

“There’s sometimes a bit of an emotional response to that,” he said. “So it’s something we’re going to have to manage. I do think it’s important. These kids have done a lot for the university. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices for the program, for the university, and each other. So I think it is important to acknowledge that and thank them and their families for the sacrifices they made. … You just never know emotionally what the response is going to be like. I’ve seen it go a couple different ways, but it’s crazy to think that it’s senior day already this weekend. This season has flown by, and every year, it just seems like the year has flown by. I know we’ve really enjoyed this group.”

And then after the pre-game ceremony, Maryland must turn its attention to trying to upend the Nittany Lions (10-0, 1-0), who – along with No. 3 Hofstra (9-0) – are the only undefeated teams in Division I. Tillman said he will borrow a saying that he heard during his pre-game talk with the players.

“Something I heard a long time ago is you want to play with emotion, but you don’t want to be emotional,” he said. “… You don’t want to get too emotional and then all of a sudden you’re not making good decisions. But you need to play with energy and you’ve got to have some emotion and realize that this is a really good team coming in, because if you’re flat and you’re not ready to roll, you could find yourself in a big hole.”