Maryland men's lacrosse takes home three of Big Ten's five major yearly awards

Three days after capturing the Big Ten’s regular-season championship and the top seed in the upcoming league tournament, Maryland collected three of the conference’s five major awards of 2017.

Senior attackman Matt Rambo was named Offensive Player of the Year, senior defenseman Tim Muller collected Defensive Player of the Year honor, and coach John Tillman was tabbed Coach of the Year.

Rambo, the school’s first three-time All-Big Ten recipient, leads the league in assists and points per game at 2.3 and 4.9, respectively. In the team’s 12-5 victory over Johns Hopkins, Rambo overtook Bob Boneillo as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 233 points.

Muller is the second Terps player to earn Defensive Player of the Year, joining Casey Ikeda in 2015. Muller has 23 ground balls, 13 caused turnovers, three goals and one assist.

Tillman has added a Coach of the Year honor to the one he won in 2014 when the school was a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Maryland is 90-29 in seven seasons under Tillman.

Junior midfielder Connor Kelly joined Rambo and Muller on the All-Big Ten first team. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in goals per game at 2.2.

The Blue Jays placed two players on the first team. Junior midfielder Joel Tinney rebounded from a year-long suspension in 2016 to rank third on the team in goals (18) and points (24) and first in ground balls (32). He was the conference’s Big Ten Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Senior defenseman Nick Fields, an honorable mention in each of his past two seasons, is the first player in program history to receive All-Big Ten honors three times. He is tied for the team lead in caused turnovers (14) and has added 22 ground balls.

The second team included three Maryland players -- senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin), redshirt junior midfielder Tim Rotanz, and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen -- and two Johns Hopkins players: junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys’ Latin) and sophomore attackman Kyle Marr.

Rutgers junior goalkeeper Max Edelmann, a transfer from CCBC-Essex, was placed on the second team.