Maryland men's lacrosse chosen as preseason favorite to win Big Ten.

Maryland may have lost four starters from last year’s men's lacrosse squad that captured the Big Ten regular-season and tournament crowns and advanced to the national title game, but the team still has the votes in the conference’s preseason poll.

The Terps were voted as the unanimous favorite to capture the league championship. They have earned at least a share of the past two titles.

Johns Hopkins was picked to finish second. The Blue Jays shared the 2015 crown with Maryland.

Penn State was voted third, while Ohio State and Rutgers split fourth place. Michigan was tabbed to finish sixth.

Senior attackman Colin Heacock (Boys’ Latin), senior defenseman Tim Muller, and junior goalkeeper Dan Morris were three Terps selected as All-Big Ten honorees. Curiously, however, senior attackman Matt Rambo, who became the first player in school history to record a 40-goal, 30-assist season, was left off the list.

Johns Hopkins was represented by senior defenseman Nick Fields, junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys’ Latin), and junior midfielder Joel Tinney.