Maryland lacrosse proves it can still score despite new faces on offense

In the preseason, coach John Tillman had expressed confidence that Maryland would continue to score goals despite the graduation of three of its top four midfielders, including a pair of starters in Bryan Cole and Henry West.

Tillman’s faith has been confirmed thus far. The No. 2 Terps are tied for fifth in Division I in scoring at 15.5 goals per game after scoring 31 combined goals in wins against then-No. 11 Navy and St. Joseph’s. Among teams that have played at least two games, the offense’s average trails only No. 11 Penn State (18.0).

Under the tutelage of offensive coordinator J.L. Reppert, Maryland is led by its senior attack of Matt Rambo (six goals and seven assists), Colin Heacock (5 G, 4 A), and Dylan Maltz (5 G, 1 A). The team has also gotten contributions from freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt (4 G, 2 A), junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt (2 G, 1 A), sophomore attackman Louis Dubick (1 G, 1 A), and redshirt junior midfielder Tim Rotanz (2 A).

“I try not to be surprised at anything – good or bad,” Tillman said Thursday morning. “We do have a lot of confidence in those people. With three seniors starting right now at attack, that’s kind of a unique thing, and we’ve certainly leaned on those guys for leadership, getting us organized, obviously initiating some offense, and trying to put some pressure on the defense. And I think Coach Reppert deserves a lot of credit for designing some different things with the guys.”

The Terps’ offensive display has been helped by a 44.9 shooting percentage (31 of 69) that ranks second in the country behind Vermont’s 45.6 rate. Tillman said the high shooting percentage is a testament to the players’ selfless attitude.

“They don’t really care about getting the goal or the assist,” he said. “They’re just going to move it so that their teammates can get a better opportunity. Sometimes that’s not easy to do. Everybody likes to say that it’s easy, but when you have talented players that have grown up scoring, to give up a good shot or a great shot, to me, it just shows that there’s good leadership on this team and guys are buying into being unselfish guys that put the team first.”