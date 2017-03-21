Maryland men's lacrosse looking to avoid first three-game losing streak in eight years

In the aftermath of Saturday’s 13-12 overtime loss to Villanova at Maryland Stadium in College Park that saddled Maryland with its first losing skid of the season, senior short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen sounded quietly defiant about the team’s latest position.

“I would say most people are sad about the setback,” he said. “But it’s not a spot that our team hasn’t been in before. It’s about the next step.”

Davis-Allen is correct. The Terps (4-2), who fell from No. 4 to No. 10 in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll, have now dropped back-to-back contests in four of the seven seasons under coach John Tillman.

But the team has not had a three-game losing streak since 2009 when that squad was on the wrong end of decisions against Virginia, Navy, and Johns Hopkins. Still, Tillman said preserving that trend is not a concern for the players or coaches – even when they are riding a winning streak as they did with a school-record 16 straight victories last spring.

“We haven’t really talked about that,” he said Tuesday morning. “I think our guys are prideful. We don’t look at how many games we’ve won or lost. We didn’t even talk about that last year. Really it’s about, what can we do better? We just try to keep a really consistent approach to things, and I think kids are good when they’re in a routine.”

To that end, Tillman said he refuses to call Saturday’s contest at No. 14 North Carolina (5-3) a must-win situation for Maryland.

“I really don’t get into any of that,” he said. “I’ve been doing this long enough that for us, there are things we need to correct. If you start saying that one game is more important than the other, I think the kids sense that. They’re all important. So it is important just because it’s the next game, but I think I would resist using any game as a must-win. Certainly, we want to win all of them, that’s the goal. But the next one is the most important game, and our focus is trying to get better and trying to get prepared for North Carolina.”

The upcoming game is a rematch of last year’s NCAA Division I tournament final in which junior attackman Chris Cloutier’s goal with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in overtime propelled the Tar Heels to a 14-13 victory and their first national championship since 1991. It also left the Terps as the perennial bridesmaid for the ninth time since the 1975 squad captured the title. Could avenging that outcome be a motivation on Saturday?

“Nah,” Tillman said. “For us, it just happens to be that the next team is Carolina. The guys that were seniors for both teams are gone. That team from last year is different for them, and it’s different for us. So really it’s 2017 Maryland versus 2017 North Carolina. Both teams are really different. I think we’ve just got to focus on what we are this year and what they are this year and go from there.”