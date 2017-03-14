Maryland men's lacrosse hoping to take advantage of unplanned bye weekend

Fourteen days will have passed between Maryland’s most recent game at Notre Dame on March 4 and Saturday’s visit from Villanova at Maryland Stadium in College Park at 4 p.m. But the layoff was not scheduled.

The Terps (4-1) were scheduled to play at No. 8 Albany (3-1) on Saturday, but dangerous temperatures and strong winds blanketing upstate New York forced both sides to agree to postpone the matchup until April 12. Coaches and players generally abhor deviations from the routine, but Maryland coach John Tillman said the team is not trying to dwell on having what amounts to an unplanned bye.

“We got back on Saturday and said, ‘Hey, obviously everybody wanted to play, and it’s disappointing, but like anything else, you’ve just got to turn the page and move forward and look at the next opportunity, which is Villanova which is a really good team, and we’ve got to start focusing on that,’” he said Tuesday morning. “I think there’s obviously a week of prep that we did for Albany that will ultimately help us get better. When you get ready to play a top-10 team like that, the kids are pretty focused. So hopefully, that’s something that we can actually build on. We didn’t get the two hours of playing time in, but we did get some benefits from our preparation.”

Tillman said rust is not a concern as the players returned to their usual slate of practices and film study in preparation for the Wildcats (2-4). He said the onus is on the coaching staff to have the players ready for Saturday.

But the makeup date against Albany falls in the middle of the Terps’ Big Ten schedule, after a home game against No. 3 Penn State (7-0) on April 8 and preceding a road game against No. 5 Rutgers (5-0) on April 16. Tillman would prefer to avoid a midweek game in the middle of conference play, but he said the team understands the need to be flexible.

“We’re just going to have to handle it,” he said. “When we made the decision, we talked about different dates, and we wanted to make sure that it was a date that worked well with Albany, and we wanted to see if we could find one that we could deal with as well. Anytime you get toward the end of the year, you’re going to run into a conference game. … At the end of the day, we’re presented with a situation, and we’re going to have to face those challenges, and hopefully, our guys will rise to the occasion and look at it as a great opportunity to see how good we are, and that’s obviously going to be a tough stretch. But our kids get excited to play good teams like that.”