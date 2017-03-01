Maryland men's lacrosse has found another productive long-pole in Nick Brozowski

Maryland received an American flag from former Navy midfielder Stephen Looney, a lieutenant serving in Iraq. And in honor of Brendan Looney, Stephen’s brother and a former Midshipmen attackman who was one of nine U.S. troops killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Sept. 21, 2010, Nick Brozowski carried the flag and led the team onto the field prior to Saturday’s game against Yale.

It was fitting that Brozowski carried the flag, because his older brother Derek is serving in the Marines.

Then the redshirt sophomore long-stick midfielder scored his third goal in four games to help the co-No. 1 Terps hold off the then-No. 8 Bulldogs in a 12-11 win at Maryland Stadium in College Park.

Coach John Tillman was delighted by Brozowski’s play on the field.

“I could not be [happier] for Nick,” he said Tuesday. “Nick had an injury in his senior year in high school, and it really impacted his freshman year here, just acclimating. So he ended up redshirting that freshman year, and he’s worked so hard just every day trying to get back and become the player that he wants to be. He was here all summer. I would drive by the field at 5 o’clock on a Friday, and you’d see Nick out there by himself working his footwork and shooting balls. It would be 100 degrees out, and that young man would be working his butt off. I’m really happy for him so far. I know he wants to continue to evolve and get better, and there’s certainly areas for improvement. But when I think of a guy with a Terp mindset, I think of Nick. He’s a guy that he just loves to compete, he gives you everything that he’s got every minute.”

In addition to the three goals, Brozowski has posted six ground balls and two caused turnovers while backing up junior Matt Neufeldt, who has recorded two goals, one assist, 14 ground balls, and four caused turnovers. Brozowski’s emergence gives the team two capable long-stick midfielders just as last year’s squad had a solid duo in Greg Danseglio and Mike McCarney.

Juggling playing time between Neufeldt and Brozowski might seem difficult, but Tillman said the team could employ as many as three long-poles in a game.

“I think we need two guys, if not three,” he said. “You saw [senior] Nick Manis actually get some minutes at pole as well. So I think those guys log so many minutes because they play defense and offense and sometimes if we turn the ball back on defense, we’re going to need to go three-deep. So as much as you would love to be on the field the whole time, if you look at the distance – and we track that – those kids are covering a lot of distance, and we really need two to three guys and not just one.”