Maryland men's lacrosse focusing on reversing recent lack of success on faceoffs

Maryland’s rise to the top of the Big Ten, the RPI rankings and the Inside Lacrosse media poll has not been terribly impacted by the team’s recent troubles on faceoffs. But that doesn’t mean it’s not an area of need.

The Terps (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) have won less than 41 percent of their draws in their past four games. During that stretch, their best performance was a 40.7 percent outing (11-fot-27) in a 12-11 win at No. 5 Albany on April 12, and their worst was a 28.0 percent showing (7-for-25) in an 11-10 overtime loss at No. 7 Ohio State 10 days later.

Coach John Tillman acknowledged Tuesday morning that the sudden inability to win faceoffs is a deepening concern.

“It’s certainly something we’re focused on,” he said. “We’re just going to keep working on it. We’ll work on the individual techniques, our three-on-three and how we’re organized, our ground balls, two-man ground balls, three-man ground balls, scooping it up the first time, making good decisions once we get it. Looking at wins and losses, you’re certainly trying to get wins, but critically you are assessing every aspect, and that was a concern coming into the game, and it’s still a concern because we didn’t have as much success as we would have liked.”

Maryland walloped then-No. 8 Johns Hopkins, 12-5, on Saturday despite winning only 33.3 percent (six of 18) of the draws. In that game, the team elected to employ junior defenseman Bryce Young on the wings with long-stick midfielders Matt Neufeldt and Nick Brozowski. Although the trio finished with a total of only five ground balls, Tillman said he approved of the strategy.

“We had kind of been toying with it, and I thought it gave us something,” he said. “I thought Bryce Young gave us a little bit of something the last couple of weeks on the faceoff wings. So that’s something we’ll continue to use.”

The last time the Terps fared better than 50 percent on faceoffs was in a 15-11 victory over then-No. 1 Penn State, which will face Maryland again in Thursday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal in Columbus, Ohio. Tillman said he has faith that the faceoff unit can reverse its recent trend.

“I know we have potential,” he said. “We’ve just haven’t gotten there yet, and as the coaches, we’ve just got to keep working at it. … We know that if we don’t improve there, it’s going to put us in a situation where we’re fighting upstream.”