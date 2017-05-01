Maryland men's lacrosse climbs to top of RPI rankings released on Monday

Saturday’s 12-5 thumping of Johns Hopkins powered Maryland to the top of the latest RPI rankings released Monday. The Terps (10-3), who earned the top seed in the Big Ten tournament, had been No. 3, but leapfrogged Syracuse and Notre Dame for the top spot.

After the Orange (11-2) and the Fighting Irish (8-4), Penn State (12-2) and Johns Hopkins (8-5) round out the Top 5. The Blue Jays, who captured the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten playoffs, dropped one spot from No. 4 a week ago.

The rest of the Top 10 includes No. 6 Denver (11-2), No. 7 Ohio State (12-3), No. 8 Albany (12-2), No. 9 North Carolina (8-7), and No. 10 Duke (11-4).

Towson (8-4) climbed from No. 13 to No. 11 after Saturday’s 10-8 win against Hofstra. The Tigers grabbed the top seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

Among area programs, Loyola Maryland (10-5) – which won its third Patriot League tournament crown in four years – jumped from No. 20 to No. 15, UMBC (6-7) moved from No. 32 to No. 28, Navy (6-8) slid from No. 40 to No. 46, and Mount St. Mary’s (4-10) improved from No. 58 to No. 56.

The RPI is a numerical system of weighing a team’s winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the team’s opponents’ strength of schedule. While there are other factors that can play a role in a school’s inclusion (or exclusion) from the NCAA tournament, the RPI remains an important tool for the selection committee.