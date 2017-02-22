Maryland men's lacrosse bracing for Yale standout Ben Reeves to return Saturday

Yale junior attackman Ben Reeves was pulled during the second quarter of his team’s season-opening 16-11 win against Villanova on Saturday, and Lacrosse Magazine reported that he was favoring his right hamstring.

Reeves, who ranked third in Division I last season in points per game (3.9) and fourth in total points (79), is one of several names mentioned as candidates for the Tewaaraton Award, which is given to the top collegiate player. He was crucial in the Bulldogs’ 8-5 upset of Maryland on Feb. 27, 2016, with two goals and one assist.

But there’s a chance he could sit out Saturday’s Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Yale (1-0) and the co-No. 1 Terps (3-0) on Saturday at noon at Maryland Stadium in College Park.

Still, Maryland has seen this before from an Ivy League opponent with a star attackman. In last year’s NCAA tournament semifinals, Brown's Dylan Molloy battled through a broken right foot to score two goals on three shots before Maryland prevailed, 15-14, in overtime on May 28. So pardon Terps coach John Tillman if he’s not sold on Reeves missing Saturday’s game.

“Kind of having been through this last year with Brown, our plan is we’re going to prepare for him to be full-go and play a great game. I think anything other than that would be a mistake on our part. But like anything, we’ll prepare for that first, and then we’ll have some contingencies if he’s limited and then if he doesn’t play. But we’ve got to be prepared for all three and again, we saw that in the national semifinals. So to do anything other than that would be foolish.”

In that victory over Villanova, Yale got five goals and one assist from freshman attackman Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) and one goal and five assists from sophomore midfielder Joseph Sessa. Tillman pointed to those performances as reasons not to get caught up in Reeves' availability.

“They showed last week with him not playing, they put up 16 goals on a Top 20 opponent,” he said. “So I think they are more than just one guy, and I think they just did a terrific job of 'All right, next man up,' and sharing the ball well. They played good team offense, they played pretty clean, they shot well. Obviously, anybody would love to have Ben in their lineup, but they’ve shown they can be very successful without him in the lineup, and kudos to them for that.”