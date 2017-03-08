Sam Hunt to headline Preakness InfieldFest
Maryland men's lacrosse awaiting update on health of senior defenseman Mac Pons

Edward Lee
Edward Lee
While redshirting is an option, there is no timetable for Mac Pons to return to Maryland men's lacrosse.

No. 2 Maryland has played more than a third of its regular-season schedule without Mac Pons. How much longer the team will continue without the senior defenseman remains a mystery.

Coach John Tillman said Tuesday he did not have any updates on the unspecified lower-body injury that has sidelined the Bel Air resident and Boys’ Latin graduate nor.

“I don’t think he’s seen the doc yet this week. So I don’t think I have anything new for you,” Tillman said. “I don’t know if he’s seeing the doc this week or next week. Obviously, every week that goes by, he’s in a better spot.”

The Terps (4-1) are scheduled to play only three more opponents -- No. 12 Albany on Saturday, Villanova on March 18, and No. 4 and reigning NCAA Division I champion North Carolina on March 25 -- before diving into their Big Ten slate. As Pons and the team near the midpoint of the season, Tillman acknowledged that pursuing a redshirt option to play in 2018 is a consideration.

“We’ll keep the dialogue going, but we haven’t really put a timeline on, ‘You need to get back by a certain point,’” he said. “I don’t want to rush it. When he’s back and ready, he’ll be back and ready, and I think sometimes as athletes, they’re so competitive that you can rush yourself back, which I think would be a big mistake. We’re not just talking about this year; we’re talking about long-term health and well-being, which is something we have to do a good job of keeping in the back of our minds."

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Pons missed only two of 56 games in his first three years at Maryland. He was expected to pair with senior Tim Muller to anchor a close defense playing with a new starting goalkeeper in junior Dan Morris.

Despite Pons’ absence, the unit has fared well with junior Bryce Young and sophomore Curtis Corley as first-year starters as they have contributed to a defense that ranks 18th in the country at 8.2 goals per game.

“Knowing that there’s a good chance that Mac will be back soon, I think we’re seeing a lot of development with our defense right now,” Tillman said. “They’re making some positive steps. So that’s certainly something we can build on.”

