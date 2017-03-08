Maryland men's lacrosse awaiting update on health of senior defenseman Mac Pons

No. 2 Maryland has played more than a third of its regular-season schedule without Mac Pons. How much longer the team will continue without the senior defenseman remains a mystery.

Coach John Tillman said Tuesday he did not have any updates on the unspecified lower-body injury that has sidelined the Bel Air resident and Boys’ Latin graduate nor.

“I don’t think he’s seen the doc yet this week. So I don’t think I have anything new for you,” Tillman said. “I don’t know if he’s seeing the doc this week or next week. Obviously, every week that goes by, he’s in a better spot.”

The Terps (4-1) are scheduled to play only three more opponents -- No. 12 Albany on Saturday, Villanova on March 18, and No. 4 and reigning NCAA Division I champion North Carolina on March 25 -- before diving into their Big Ten slate. As Pons and the team near the midpoint of the season, Tillman acknowledged that pursuing a redshirt option to play in 2018 is a consideration.

“We’ll keep the dialogue going, but we haven’t really put a timeline on, ‘You need to get back by a certain point,’” he said. “I don’t want to rush it. When he’s back and ready, he’ll be back and ready, and I think sometimes as athletes, they’re so competitive that you can rush yourself back, which I think would be a big mistake. We’re not just talking about this year; we’re talking about long-term health and well-being, which is something we have to do a good job of keeping in the back of our minds."

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Pons missed only two of 56 games in his first three years at Maryland. He was expected to pair with senior Tim Muller to anchor a close defense playing with a new starting goalkeeper in junior Dan Morris.

Despite Pons’ absence, the unit has fared well with junior Bryce Young and sophomore Curtis Corley as first-year starters as they have contributed to a defense that ranks 18th in the country at 8.2 goals per game.

“Knowing that there’s a good chance that Mac will be back soon, I think we’re seeing a lot of development with our defense right now,” Tillman said. “They’re making some positive steps. So that’s certainly something we can build on.”