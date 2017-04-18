Maryland won't host NCAA men's lacrosse quarterfinals, championships from 2019-22

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced sites for the men’s lacrosse tournament quarterfinals and championship weekends, and the tournament will not return to the state of Maryland from 2019 to 2022.

In 2019, the quarterfinals will be hosted by Hofstra's James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y., and the Connecticut’s Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on either May 18 or 19. The Division I semifinals and final and Division II and III finals will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia from May 25-27.

The following year, the quarterfinals will be played at Hofstra and Brown Stadium in Providence, R.I., on either May 16 or 17. Championship weekend will return to Lincoln Financial Field for May 23-25.

In 2021, the quarterfinals will be hosted by Hofstra and Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind., on either May 22 or 23. Championship weekend will unfold at Rentschler Field from May 29-31.

And in 2022, the quarterfinals will be played at Hofstra and Ohio State's Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on either May 21 or 22. Championship weekend will return to Rentschler Field from May 28-30.

The NCAA tournament will make only one appearance in Maryland over the next two years with the 2018 quarterfinals held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The other quarterfinal will be at Hofstra on either May 19 or 20.

This year’s quarterfinals will be hosted by Hofstra and the University of Delaware’s Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on May 20 and 21, respectively. Championship weekend in both 2017 and 2018 will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on May 27-29.

Moving championship weekend to the 40,642-seat Rentschler Field in 2021 and 2022 reflects a step back from hosting the end of the tournament in NFL stadiums. The total three-day attendance for the 2016 championships at Lincoln Financial Field was 82,901, which was an increase from the 72,897 who showed up in 2015 at the same venue. The spike in attendance ended eight consecutive years of declining numbers.